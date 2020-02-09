Newsday Notices
POVEROMO - Vito L. Age 91 of Smithtown, NY. Passed peacefully on February 7, 2020. Vito was a proud charter member of the Smithtown Rotary (Past District Governor), charter member of Smithtown Elks Lodge (Past Exalted Ruler). Beloved husband of Lidi. Loving father of Lori Poveromo Roth and the late Vito Jr. Vito is loved & will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family & friends. Reposing Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787 Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Family and friends gathering Tuesday 10am with the funeral service and remembrances at 11am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smithtown Rotary Charitable Fund PO BOX 225 Smithtown, NY 11787 or Sweetbriar Nature Center www.sweetbriarnc.org 62 Eckernkamp Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
