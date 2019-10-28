|
|
TRIMBOLI - Vito born in Inwood, NY, and resident of Wantagh, NY passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Vito was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Nancy, and his beloved siblings Dominic, John, Rose Pecora, and Frances Desano. He is survived by his former wife Barbara and their children Lynn, Mitchell, and Cara. He enjoyed traveling, concerts, and dining with his special friend Helene Richter, and the fatherly love he gave and received from his nieces, nephews, great-niece & nephews and their spouses. Vito survived polio as a child and went on to become a jazz drummer, business owner, dedicated swimmer, and volunteer. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service will be held at 8 pm. Cremation Private. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 28, 2019