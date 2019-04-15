|
TROFFA - Vito (Pete) of Glen Cove on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fannie. Devoted father of Marguerite (Chet) Vesloski, Peter (Mary) Troffa, Karen (Shawn) Murray, Susan (Ang- elo) Solomita, Tony (Cyndee) Troffa, Michelle (Jerry) Fiore. Loving grandfather of seventeen and great grandfather of eight. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-5 and 7- 9 pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Wednesday 9:30 am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019