Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
516 676-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Rocco
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Troffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito (Pete) Troffa


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Vito (Pete) Troffa Notice
TROFFA - Vito (Pete) of Glen Cove on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fannie. Devoted father of Marguerite (Chet) Vesloski, Peter (Mary) Troffa, Karen (Shawn) Murray, Susan (Ang- elo) Solomita, Tony (Cyndee) Troffa, Michelle (Jerry) Fiore. Loving grandfather of seventeen and great grandfather of eight. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-5 and 7- 9 pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Wednesday 9:30 am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
Download Now