Vivian Falk

Vivian Falk Notice
FALK - Vivian,90, longtime resident of St. James on June 25, 2019. Commander of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sherwood Brothers Post #1152. Loving wife of the late Buddy. Beloved mother of Gregory & Ania Falk & Raymond Falk. Cherished Grandma of David & Lilliana. Adored aunt to many. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Inc. Route 25, Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Service Friday at 8pm at the funeral home. Interment on Saturday, St. James Episcopal Cemetery, St. James, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 27, 2019
