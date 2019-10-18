|
KERSHAN - Vivian (nee Pellicane), beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on October 9, 2019 in Wall, NJ at the age of 88. Formerly of Plainview and Woodbury, NY. Loving wife of Don Kershan of Farmingdale, NJ. Beloved mother of Donald Kershan (Diane) of Northport, NY and Kathryn Serrapica of Farmingdale, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Carolann Serrapica of Farmingdale, NJ. Dear sister of Frank Pellicane (Loretta) of Newark, DE and the late Anthony Pellicane (Connie) of Bayside, NY. Also survived by a niece and several nephews. For most of her life Vivian was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her children. Vivian was truly altruistic in every sense of the word, always willing to assist and help friends and family members in need. In later years, Vivian worked as a clerk typist/secretary while living in Plainview, NY. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019