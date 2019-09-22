|
BICKNESE - Vivianne S., of East Northport, on September 20th, 2019, 55 years of age. Beloved wife of Gary. Loving daughter of Sheila Lieu and the late Ralph Lieu and his wife Chandra. Dear sister of Virginia (Francis) Farnum, Elizabeth Lieu, & Sabrina (Kelvin) Lieu. Fond aunt of Francis, Kimberly, Sean, & David. Dear daughter in-law of Richard & Jeanette Bicknese. Visiting Wednesday, 2-5 and 7-9 PM, Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 AM Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 22, 2019