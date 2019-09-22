Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
Vivianne Bicknese Notice
BICKNESE - Vivianne S., of East Northport, on September 20th, 2019, 55 years of age. Beloved wife of Gary. Loving daughter of Sheila Lieu and the late Ralph Lieu and his wife Chandra. Dear sister of Virginia (Francis) Farnum, Elizabeth Lieu, & Sabrina (Kelvin) Lieu. Fond aunt of Francis, Kimberly, Sean, & David. Dear daughter in-law of Richard & Jeanette Bicknese. Visiting Wednesday, 2-5 and 7-9 PM, Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 AM Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 22, 2019
