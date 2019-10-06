Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Vivienne Wilson Notice
WILSON - Vivienne Virginia of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY on October 4th 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Nancy Rodriguez (Dennis), Kathleen Wilson (Detlev), and the late Robert III. Cherished grandmother of Scott, Timothy, and great - grandmother of Robert. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday 10 am. Cremation following Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. www. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019
