WILSON - Vivienne Virginia of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY on October 4th 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Nancy Rodriguez (Dennis), Kathleen Wilson (Detlev), and the late Robert III. Cherished grandmother of Scott, Timothy, and great - grandmother of Robert. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday 10 am. Cremation following Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. www. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019