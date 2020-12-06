1/
Waldo Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott - Waldo I., 96, of Hamilton, NY died on November 20, 2020. His career in education began at George Washington Jr. High School in Ridgewood, NJ in 1950. He went on to teach at Horace Gridley School in Chappaqua, NY; was the Assistant Superintendent for Personnel at Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, NY; and was an Assistant Professor at Long Island University C.W. Post Campus until 1985. A public Memorial Service will be held in the spring or summer of 2021 at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved