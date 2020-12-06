Scott - Waldo I., 96, of Hamilton, NY died on November 20, 2020. His career in education began at George Washington Jr. High School in Ridgewood, NJ in 1950. He went on to teach at Horace Gridley School in Chappaqua, NY; was the Assistant Superintendent for Personnel at Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, NY; and was an Assistant Professor at Long Island University C.W. Post Campus until 1985. A public Memorial Service will be held in the spring or summer of 2021 at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com