Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
ROME - Waldtraut H. of East Meadow, NY on January 29, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Curtis. Loving mother of Daniel (Jean), Donald (Denise), Diane Faggione (Marco), and Dale Smith (Michael). Cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister in-law of Carolyn. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious Service will be held Saturday, 9 am, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Flushing Cemetery in Queens. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020
