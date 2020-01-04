|
VICTOR - Herbert Wallace Theodore 90, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Fay (Rubin) Victor; his 3 sisters Judy, Frances, and Ruthy; and his great-granddaughter, Sonia Chaya Rubin. He is survived by his children Susan and Edward Edelson and Lois Victor, his grandchildren Ryan and Wendy Edelson and Shannon and Jason Rubin, and 5 great- grandchildren, Samantha, Jackson, Faye, Gavin, and Evelyn. A funeral service will be held January 5th, at 11am at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Queens, New York. A celebration of life will be held on January 8th at Willow Creek Retirement Living in Chesapeake, VA.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020