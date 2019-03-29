Home

C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Walter Andersen Notice
ANDERSEN - Walter C., Jr., 89, of Wantagh, NY on March 27, 2019. Devoted husband of Theresa. Beloved father of Christine Martin (Stephen), Walter, and John (Randi). Cherished grandfather of Theresa, Elyse, and Charles Martin, Erica and Jeffrey Andersen. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30th from 7-9:30pm and Sunday, March 31st from 2-4pm & 7-9:30pm at C.S. Batholomew & Son, Inc., 302 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45am on Monday, April 1st at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bellmore, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2019
