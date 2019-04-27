Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Boser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Boser

Notice Condolences Flowers

Walter Boser Notice
BOSER- Walter of Massapequa Park on April 26, 2019. Proud to have served in the U. S. Navy for 4 years. Retired C.O. of the NYPD Bomb Squad after a distinguished 31 year career including the investigation into the 1993 WTC Bombing. Beloved and devoted husband of Dorothy. Dedicated and loving father of William and Linda. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road (Corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious service Monday morning at the funeral home with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now