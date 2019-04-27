|
BOSER- Walter of Massapequa Park on April 26, 2019. Proud to have served in the U. S. Navy for 4 years. Retired C.O. of the NYPD Bomb Squad after a distinguished 31 year career including the investigation into the 1993 WTC Bombing. Beloved and devoted husband of Dorothy. Dedicated and loving father of William and Linda. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road (Corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious service Monday morning at the funeral home with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2019