Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
8:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
8:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Walter Carroll Notice
CARROLL - Walter P. of Smithtown, NY on February 22, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Thea. Loving father of Lori Oetting, Diane Esposito, Catherine Molter, Patrick, Michael & John Carroll and the late Denyse Parker. Cherished Grandfather of 22 and Great-Grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Christina Oman, Elaine Martin, The late Alice McKenna, William and James Carroll. Also survived by Thea's loving children, John Feltman, Jennifer Erwig, Julie Bove and many loving nieces and nephews. Retired from Plumbers Local 200, Ronkonkoma. Member of Sons of Amvets Post 48, Ronkonkoma, Moose Lodge 1379, Port Jefferson, St. Regis Knights Of Columbus, 4th Degree, Ronkonkoma, BPOE Elks 2138, Port Jefferson. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where services will be held Tuesday 8PM & Wednesday 8PM. Cremation Private, Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. Visiting Tuesday 7-9, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm, www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
