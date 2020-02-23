Newsday Notices
Walter Dauksher

Walter Dauksher Notice
DAUKSHER - Walter J. of Point Lookout, NY on February 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne. Loving father of Walter (Linda) and Bill (Dawn). Cherished grandfather of Walter, Richard, and William. Adored brother of Lorraine. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 7 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020
