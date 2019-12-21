Newsday Notices
Walter E. Drechsler Sr.

Walter E. Drechsler Sr. Notice
DRECHSLER SR. - Walter E. of Hauppauge, NY (formerly of Delray Beach, FL.) passed at home peacefully, with his family by his side, on December 19, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved husband of 72 years to the late Katherine. Loving father of Diane Ryan (the late James), Kathy Drechsler, Walter Jr. (Wendy) and Debbie Labozzetta. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 22. Reposing Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd, Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 5PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45AM St. Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge, NY. Entombment following Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Sunday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 21, 2019
