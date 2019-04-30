|
THORMAN - Walter E., born on March 14, 1924 in Hicksville, NY, passed away peacefully at age 95 on April 26, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Walter graduated from Hicksville High School in 1941. He retired in 1990 from Gilison Knitwear Co., where he served as Office Manager for over 40 years. Walter was the beloved husband of Audrey. They were married for 69 years. Walter is survived by his son, Walter "Buzz" Thorman (Tory) of Greenwich, CT; daughter, Janice Henry (Tim) of Tucson, AZ and grandchildren, James and Amanda Thorman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Thorman. He was an active life time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Walter will be interred at Plain Lawn Cemetery in Hicksville, where a private graveside service will be held.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019