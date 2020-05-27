|
|
HENRY - Walter Edward of Syosset passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2020. Loving husband of Ann Marie, his wife of 53 years. Beloved father of Kathleen Danyko (Richard), Walter Henry (Laura), Joseph Henry (Amy). Proud Pop Pop of Fiona, Walter, Richard, Thomas, Michael, William, Elizabeth, and Joseph. Walter was born in 1937 in the South Bronx where he grew up. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1955, and then went on to join the United States Navy, where he served for two years. He was a New York City firefighter for thirty years, from 1965-1995. He worked in Ladder 136, then finished his career at Hazardous Materials. He loved where he worked and the friends he made at FDNY. He raised his family in Syosset, where he was a member of St. Edward's parish for 52 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially outdoors by going skiing, sailing, camping, and hiking. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020