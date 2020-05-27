Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Edward Henry


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Edward Henry Notice
HENRY - Walter Edward of Syosset passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2020. Loving husband of Ann Marie, his wife of 53 years. Beloved father of Kathleen Danyko (Richard), Walter Henry (Laura), Joseph Henry (Amy). Proud Pop Pop of Fiona, Walter, Richard, Thomas, Michael, William, Elizabeth, and Joseph. Walter was born in 1937 in the South Bronx where he grew up. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1955, and then went on to join the United States Navy, where he served for two years. He was a New York City firefighter for thirty years, from 1965-1995. He worked in Ladder 136, then finished his career at Hazardous Materials. He loved where he worked and the friends he made at FDNY. He raised his family in Syosset, where he was a member of St. Edward's parish for 52 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially outdoors by going skiing, sailing, camping, and hiking. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -