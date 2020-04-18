|
|
FEATHERSTONE, Walter, 81, of East Patchogue, LI, died on April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years of Mildred. Loving father of Kirk (Allison) and Kim (Jim) Primm. Proud grandfather of Steven, Ian, Brian and Keith. Retired after 20 years from Sayville School District. Proud US Army veteran serving in the military police. An avid Yankee fan who loved to dance, travel and play Country music. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private and celebration of Mr. Featherstone's life will be held at a later date. If you wish to remember Walt please consider a donation to the Long Island State Veteran's Home in Stony Brook. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020