Thank you, Mr. Hobbs, for your service and repeated kindness.

My mother (a former WWII Army nurse) was the first woman in NYS to join the VFW when females were first permitted to join in 1978. Mr. Hobbs, the then-Commander of Adolph Block Post 1305, proudly welcomed her with open arms and appreciation.

May he forever rest in peace.

Patti Purdy (Pat McMahon)

Neighbor