Thank you, Mr. Hobbs, for your service and repeated kindness.
My mother (a former WWII Army nurse) was the first woman in NYS to join the VFW when females were first permitted to join in 1978. Mr. Hobbs, the then-Commander of Adolph Block Post 1305, proudly welcomed her with open arms and appreciation.
May he forever rest in peace.
HOBBS - Walter Jr. of Mineola om May 27, 2020. Naval Aviator WWII. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Christopher, Linda and Meridith. Grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 2. Arrangements by Cassidy Funeral Home, Mineola. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. Tribute Info: veteranshomestonybrookmedicine.edu/
Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.