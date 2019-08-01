|
ELSIS - Walter J., 91, of Farmingdale on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve. Loving father of Janet Orkus (the late Robert) and Joan Grillo. Cherished Pop of Timothy, Scott, Vincent, Christine and Felicia. Adored great grandfather of 6. The family will receive visitors Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 7- 9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Walter's memory to ; stjude.org.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 1, 2019