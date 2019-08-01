Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Elsis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Elsis


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Elsis Notice
ELSIS - Walter J., 91, of Farmingdale on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve. Loving father of Janet Orkus (the late Robert) and Joan Grillo. Cherished Pop of Timothy, Scott, Vincent, Christine and Felicia. Adored great grandfather of 6. The family will receive visitors Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 7- 9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Walter's memory to ; stjude.org.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now