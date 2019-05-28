|
LEVINS - Walter J Jr. of Hicksville, New York on May 20, 2019 in his 92nd year. Devoted husband to Ethel A (deceased), Loving father of Walter H. and Ruth, Kathy Farino, Diane Frasher and Jaime and Ron Hemphill. Beloved grandfather (Pop) of Christine and Mario Corelli, Ralph, Matthew Farino, Daniel, Samantha Levins, Valerie Frasher, Jennifer and Chris Italia, Caroline Frasher-Hogue and Phil. Great-grandfather of Gavin, Imerio, Gracie, Leah, Ava June and Dalton. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. Proud Navy veteran WWII. Private family memorial at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019