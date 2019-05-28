Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Levins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Levins

Notice Condolences Flowers

Walter J. Levins Notice
LEVINS - Walter J Jr. of Hicksville, New York on May 20, 2019 in his 92nd year. Devoted husband to Ethel A (deceased), Loving father of Walter H. and Ruth, Kathy Farino, Diane Frasher and Jaime and Ron Hemphill. Beloved grandfather (Pop) of Christine and Mario Corelli, Ralph, Matthew Farino, Daniel, Samantha Levins, Valerie Frasher, Jennifer and Chris Italia, Caroline Frasher-Hogue and Phil. Great-grandfather of Gavin, Imerio, Gracie, Leah, Ava June and Dalton. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. Proud Navy veteran WWII. Private family memorial at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.