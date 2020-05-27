|
|
MICHAELS - Walter, December 31, 1933 - May 22, 2020. After a long and valiant struggle, Walter was escorted on angel's wings to be with his beloved Lord. Walter faithfully and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957, and then the Air Force Reserves from 1957 to 1961. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Walter was a long-time employee at Republic Aviation and retired from Waldbaum's Warehouse, later dedicating himself to his inexhaustible love for the most important people in his life - his family. When he wasn't happily basking in their presence or spoiling them, he indulged in his lifelong passions for gardening and fishing. An enthusiastic and loyal Mets fan, his boisterous cheers could rattle his home. Walter, an only child, is predeceased by his mother Catherine, his father Walter, his stepfather Dennis, and his first wife and mother of his children Betty. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Williams Michaels, his five children Patty, Terry, Maureen, Dennis, Kevin and their spouses. He is also survived by his grandchildren; David, Tanya, Eric, Alex, James, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Evan, Lauren, Matthew, and Alyssa. Sadly, due to the Covid-19 crisis, a viewing can only be attended by the immediate family. A blessing will be bestowed by Fr. Anthony of St. Peter the Apostle. The funeral procession to Calverton (which will include Walter's 1989 Crown Vic LTD) will first proceed to his home where he will be honored by his grandsons playing Taps for their Veteran grandfather to hear one final time. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery where Walter will be laid to eternal rest. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020