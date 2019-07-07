Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Bethpage, NY
Walter Rissmeyer


1974 - 2019
Walter Rissmeyer Notice
RISSMEYER - Walter, age 44, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at a hospice in Rockville Centre, NY surrounded by his family. Walter, a resident of Beth-page, was born on December 21, 1974, to Kenneth & Patricia Rissmeyer. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving family, Annie Rissmeyer, Matthew Singh and Alyssa Rissmeyer, and siblings, Maryann Brand-eberry (Kenneth), Patricia Riddle (Glen), and Kenneth Riss-meyer (Jennet). Walter was passionate about automobiles and for the last two decades he owned his own business, S & W Auto, in West Babylon, NY, where he had a loyal following of customers. Walter loved spending time with his children, nieces and nephews, and his many friends. He enjoyed cars, new and old. Walter loved cooking, listening to 70's music, watching The Honeymooners, and I Love Lucy! Christmas and Thanksgiving were his favorite holidays! Vi-sitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway, Amityville on Monday, July 8, from 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Tuesday, July 9, at St. Martin of Tours Church in Bethpage, NY. Burial will follow at Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.
Published in Newsday from July 7 to July 8, 2019
