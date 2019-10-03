Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Rooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Rooney

Add a Memory
Walter Rooney Notice
ROONEY - Walter M. on October 1, 2019, in his 93rd year. Long time Rockville Centre resident originally of Brooklyn, N.Y. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Nolen). Loving father of Walter Jr., Maureen McDermott, & Ed and the late Mary Pat. Cherished grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of seven. Dear brother of Helen Walls and the late Catherine Connors, Anna Delaney, Edward & James Rooney, and Mary Kelly. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue on Friday, 4-8 pm. Funerall Mass Saturday, 9:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, N.Y. Private cremation to follow. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Macken Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Macken Mortuary
Download Now