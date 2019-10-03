|
ROONEY - Walter M. on October 1, 2019, in his 93rd year. Long time Rockville Centre resident originally of Brooklyn, N.Y. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Nolen). Loving father of Walter Jr., Maureen McDermott, & Ed and the late Mary Pat. Cherished grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of seven. Dear brother of Helen Walls and the late Catherine Connors, Anna Delaney, Edward & James Rooney, and Mary Kelly. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue on Friday, 4-8 pm. Funerall Mass Saturday, 9:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, N.Y. Private cremation to follow. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019