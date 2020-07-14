KAKAREKO - Walter Scott IV on July 10, 2020 at age 31. Beloved son of Walter III and Kelly. Devoted grandson of Roger Humes and Walter Jr. Dear brother of Travis, and Victoria (Michael Lindgren). Cherished uncle of Avery Rose. Fond nephew of many aunts and uncles. A good friend. Visitation, Wednesday 2-4pm, 7-9pm & Thursday 9am-11am at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rock- away, L.I. Religious Service Thursday 11am. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers mem- orial donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.stjude.org