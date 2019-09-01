|
WELTNER- Walter H., of Valley Stream on August 29, 2019. Honorary Chief and 66 Year member of Engine Co. # 3 of the Valley Stream Fire Department. Department Secretary from 2000-2012. Retired Member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union # 25 and Former Member and Secretary of the Long Island Chapter of N.E.C.A. Loving Husband of the late Lucille. Father of Walter Jr. [Kathy], & Steve [Lynne]. Devoted Grandfather of Andrew, Hayley, Janna and Ryan. Beloved Brother of Judith [Louis] and the late Charles (Jean].Family will receive friends on Monday, September 2nd from 7:00 pm 9:00 pm and Tuesday, September 3rd from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm 9:00 pm at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 W. Jamaica Avenue in Valley Stream. Religious Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:45pm. Firematic Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 8:15pm. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 10am at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 888 Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream.Interment immediately following at Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, New York, N.Y. 10018.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019