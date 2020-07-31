Walter Winfree

WINFREE - Walter L. (Sonny) Winfree, Jr., (85) of Roosevelt, NY (originally from Corona, Queens, NY), passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26th in Wayne, NJ, surrounded by love and family. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Walter, Sr., and by his older brother Raymond. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 58 years; his sons and their wives Glenn (Vera) and Gregory (Frances); his grandson Ellis; sisters Marion Winfree Phillips (Herb) and Barbara Winfree; nephew Curry Winfree (Blossom) and his family; niece Michelle Winfree; sister-in-law Mary Deane and her family; Goddaughters Denise Brown-Allen (Doug) and Leah Brown and their families, and a legion of family, friends, colleagues, church members, swim-ski-golf-fishing buddies, well-wishers and others. A private memorial will be held on Martha's Vineyard, MA, and a tribute for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. (www.100blackmen.org
-donate).