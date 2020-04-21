|
BROWN - Waltraud Johanna "Wally" on April 18, 2020, age 80 of Long Beach, NY, as a result of COVID-19. Born in Kassel, Germany March 19, 1940. Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Loving step mother of Sam (Vicky) and the late Martha. Cherished grand- mother of five. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. In light of these unprecedented circumstances, we will celebrate her life with a memorial at a later date. For full obituary visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020