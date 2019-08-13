Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Hyacinth RC Church
319 Cedar Swamp Road
Glen Head, NY
View Map
LORENC - Wanda Paulina of Glen Head, NY on August 11, 2019 at the age of 91. Decorated Veteran of the Polish Underground during WWII. Loving mother of Dorota, Paul, Marek and the late Elzbieta and mother-in-law of Julie Lorenc and Robert Madison. Cherished grandmother of Rhett, Deirdre, Paulina, Lucas, Paul Michael, Christina and great-grandmother of Melanie, Amelia, Isabel and Charlotte. Visiting Thursday 69pm, Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY. www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Friday 10:15am, St. Hyacinth RC Church, 319 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Head, NY 11545. Interment to follow with Military Honors, Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In-lieu-of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Hyacinth Church in loving memory of Wanda.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019
