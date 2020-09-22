Wanda Simorowski

SIMOROWSKI - Wanda of Greenvale, NY; Glen Head, NY and Upper Brookville, NY died on September. 20, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Barbara) and Helene Wierzbicki (the late Stanley). Cherished grandmother of 4 and great- grandmother of 4. Visiting Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com
Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Mary's Church, Roslyn, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.