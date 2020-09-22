1/1
Wanda Simorowski
SIMOROWSKI - Wanda of Greenvale, NY; Glen Head, NY and Upper Brookville, NY died on September. 20, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Barbara) and Helene Wierzbicki (the late Stanley). Cherished grandmother of 4 and great- grandmother of 4. Visiting Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Mary's Church, Roslyn, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
SEP
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
