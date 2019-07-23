|
CONKLIN - Warren D., Jr. of Huntington Station, NY formerly of Glen Cove, NY on July 20, 2019. Beloved best friend of Leslie. Loving father of Brandon and Sean. Dear brother of Shirley Swiencki (Frank) and Susan Novinski (Peter). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Service Thursday morning at the funeral home. Interment private.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019