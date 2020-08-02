AARONSON - Warren G., of Coram, New York, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 94. He is survived by Carole, his wife of 31 years, his five children, Sue, Peter and Paul Aaronson, Lori Cohen and Steven Cohen and his eleven grandchildren, Korey, Jesse, Emily, Jared, Chase, Alexandra, Molly, Carl, Alyssa, Gabriella and Spencer, son-in-law Gregg and daughters-in-law Ann and Lisa. Warren was born in Brooklyn in 1926 to Solomon Aaronson and the former Madelyn Goodman. He attended City College of New York in 1942 before enlisting as an Air Cadet in the Army Air Corps in 1944. He and the former Ilse Korey were married in 1947. Warren opened his own independent insurance brokerage in Massapequa, N.Y. in 1955 and developed that business into the leading school and student accident insurance brokerage on Long Island. In 1983, Warren merged his firm with National Coverage Corp, from which he eventually retired in 1993. Following his departure from the insurance business, he founded Paytel, Inc., a pay telephone business, which he sold in the late 1990's and retired permanently. Warren was an avid skier, traveling throughout the United States and Europe with his family in search of the perfect slope with perfect powder. He loved the Adirondacks, where he and his family camped at Lake George, spent many years on Schroon Lake and then returned to Lake George. He spent winter months in Pompano Beach, Florida. Throughout his entire life, Warren was a passionate classical music, opera and jazz afficionado, and enjoyed not only listening to music, but also performing with a number of choirs, including The Dessoff Choirs in New York City and various community choirs on Long Island. Among his greatest pleasures was performing on occasion under the conducting baton of his son Peter and from time to time with his daughter Sue and son Paul. Warren will be remembered for his great intellect, his wonderful sense of humor, cringe-worthy puns and an unrivaled ability to tell a joke, the pleasure he got from helping friends and family who came to him for his advice and wisdom, and especially the joy he got from, and the love he gave to, his family. He will be missed dearly. Donations to Visions/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (www.visionsvcb.org
) or the Lighthouse Guild (www.lighthouseguild.org
) would be most gratefully appreciated.