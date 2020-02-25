Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Warren Van Allen Notice
VAN ALLEN - Warren W. longtime Massapequa Park, NY resident on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian A. Van Allen. Dear father of Robert (Jennifer) and Lori Link (Stephen). Adored grandfather of Kristin and Ryan Link. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00am-12:30pm. Religious Service 12:30pm at the funeral home with interment to follow at Grace Cemetery, Massapequa, NY. Retired NYC Firefighter. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Langhorne- Middletown Fire Co., P.O. Box 203, Langhorne, PA 19047. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
