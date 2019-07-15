Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulevard-Riverside-Hewlett Chapel
1450 Broadway
Hewlett, NY 11557
(516) 295-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Lederer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Alan Lederer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Alan Lederer Notice
LEDERER-Wayne Alan, beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019. He was 63. An entrepreneur and inventor, Wayne was the founder and President of Magnacoustics Inc., a manufacturing company that provides innovative communication systems and accessories for MRI's. Wayne was an extremely knowledgeable and curious man who held several patents and loved to share ideas with others. He was passionate about the ocean and loved nothing more than boating with his wife Lisa to destinations far and wide. He was an active community member in Atlantic Beach, New York and was renowned for his July 4th celebrations. Wayne was an art collector, connoisseur of fine cars, and animal lover who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Henry Lederer. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lederer, sisters Jane Ansorge and Lynn Lederer and nephews, Ira Lederer and Jamie Ansorge. A funeral service will be held at Boulevard Riverside, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 516-295-3100, on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Donations to The Ocean Cleanup in lieu of flowers will be most appreciated. For Shiva information, call Boulevard Riverside Chapels.
Published in Newsday on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now