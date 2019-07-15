LEDERER-Wayne Alan, beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019. He was 63. An entrepreneur and inventor, Wayne was the founder and President of Magnacoustics Inc., a manufacturing company that provides innovative communication systems and accessories for MRI's. Wayne was an extremely knowledgeable and curious man who held several patents and loved to share ideas with others. He was passionate about the ocean and loved nothing more than boating with his wife Lisa to destinations far and wide. He was an active community member in Atlantic Beach, New York and was renowned for his July 4th celebrations. Wayne was an art collector, connoisseur of fine cars, and animal lover who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Henry Lederer. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lederer, sisters Jane Ansorge and Lynn Lederer and nephews, Ira Lederer and Jamie Ansorge. A funeral service will be held at Boulevard Riverside, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 516-295-3100, on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Donations to The Ocean Cleanup in lieu of flowers will be most appreciated. For Shiva information, call Boulevard Riverside Chapels. Published in Newsday on July 15, 2019