Wayne Brown
BROWN- Wayne R. 72, of Massapequa, passed away on November 19, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons disease. He was born June 26, 1948 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the son of Loretta Brown. In 1970, he married Virginia (Ginny) Lonnie. Together they raised two children, Michael and William. Wayne lived most of his life in Massapequa. He spent 30 years working for American Express Bank in a variety of roles, retiring as Global Director of Systems. While working at American Express Bank, he received his MBA from Adelphi University. He also served on the Town of Oyster Bay Zoning Board of Appeals for 17 years. Upon retirement from American Express Bank, he served as the Town of Oyster Bay Deputy Comptroller. He loved spending time with his family, in particular his two young grandsons, as well as watching the Yankees. He will be missed by his family, including his wife Ginny, sons Michael, and Bill (Cristin); grandchildren, Patrick and Ryan; and nieces and nephews across the country. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger and mother, Loretta. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road NY 11762. Visitation Sunday 4-7pm, Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 12:45pm at St. Rose of Lima, Massapequa. Interment to follow at Old Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Historical Society of the Massapequas, P.O. Box 211, Massapequa,N.Y. 11758. Massapequafuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
