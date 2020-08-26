KAIFLER - Wayne C., Sr. of East Northport, NY on August 22, 2020. Ex-Chief and Commissioner of the East Northport Fire Department. Beloved husband of Patti. Loving father of Wayne Jr., Matthew and Erica (Nicholas) Amato. Proud pop pop of Wayne III and Tyler. Cherished son of Wilma Lynch. Dear father in law of Stacie Calanese. Treasured brother of Rev. Bruce (Barbara) Kaifler and Christina (Tim) Van Schultz. Fond nephew of Hildegarde Arras and Virginia Meyer. Visiting Thursday 7- 9 pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. www.bfhli.com