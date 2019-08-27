|
HOM - Wayne on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Melissa. Loving father of Malory and the late Peter. Cherished son of Judy and the late Yoke. Dear brother of Sandy and the late John. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Tuesday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30 pm. Interment on Wednesday at 12:30 pm at St Charles Cem-etery. boyd-caratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019