More Obituaries for Wayne Van Acker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne R. Van Acker

Wayne R. Van Acker In Memoriam
WAYNE R. VAN ACKER 10/10/69-7/17/2000 Happy 50th Birthday in Heaven! The angels are celebrating today for sure. Despite all the years without you, the hole in our hearts are as big as ever. Can't imagine what you would've been today, a successful , extremely talented artist, wonderful son, brother, Uncle, and married with beautiful children of your own? But what we do know, God only takes the best! We love you and miss you!! Mommy, Sharon, Shelley, all your family and friends. P.S. Love to Daddy
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019
