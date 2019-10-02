Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
The Historic Chapel
8205 Jericho Tpke.
Woodbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for wayne reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

wayne reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
wayne reed Notice
REED - Wayne A. Jr. 78 on September 21, 2019, of Stuart FL., formerly of Bayville and Manhasset died peacefully in Stuart, FL. Survived by his beloved Catherine Wolfe of Stuart, loving father of Wayne (Petrina) of CA, Jean-Marie Lynch (Tom) of Hampton Bays/Riverhead, Laura Weimer(Bob) of Glen Cove, Teri McGuire (Jeff) of NJ. sister Barbara Smith (Bob) of CT. 6 grand- children; Lindsay, Andrew, Nicholas, Christina, Ryan, Reed, 1 great grandchild Connor. Many nieces, nephews and his beloved puppy Monti. Pre- deceased by Loretta Dorn, Ellen Reed. Mother Beth Bentley and sister Lynn Blute. USMM, Owner/CEO of Northeast Plumbing and Hardware. Longtime member of NYARM, a generous benefactor of both time and money to regional causes. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Historic Chapel, 8205 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, NY 11797 10/20 11:30am. In lieu of flowers family requests donation to Treasure Coast Hospice www.treasurehealth.org or by calling 772-403-4500
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now