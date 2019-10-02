|
REED - Wayne A. Jr. 78 on September 21, 2019, of Stuart FL., formerly of Bayville and Manhasset died peacefully in Stuart, FL. Survived by his beloved Catherine Wolfe of Stuart, loving father of Wayne (Petrina) of CA, Jean-Marie Lynch (Tom) of Hampton Bays/Riverhead, Laura Weimer(Bob) of Glen Cove, Teri McGuire (Jeff) of NJ. sister Barbara Smith (Bob) of CT. 6 grand- children; Lindsay, Andrew, Nicholas, Christina, Ryan, Reed, 1 great grandchild Connor. Many nieces, nephews and his beloved puppy Monti. Pre- deceased by Loretta Dorn, Ellen Reed. Mother Beth Bentley and sister Lynn Blute. USMM, Owner/CEO of Northeast Plumbing and Hardware. Longtime member of NYARM, a generous benefactor of both time and money to regional causes. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Historic Chapel, 8205 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, NY 11797 10/20 11:30am. In lieu of flowers family requests donation to Treasure Coast Hospice www.treasurehealth.org or by calling 772-403-4500
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019