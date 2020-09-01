Wayne Sturges

STURGES - Wayne of Massapequa, NY on August 28, 2020 at age 66, after a hard fight battle with cancer, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife, Diana, their son, Christopher and their daughter, Kimberly. Wayne was a past Faithful Navigator of St. John 23rd assembly, past Grand Knight at the Delaney Council, and a past officer of the White Cape Association. Wayne was a loving and devoted husband and father, and he never hesitated to let them know how much he cared about them. He cherished the time that he spent with his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed by those that he leaves behind. Those whose lives Wayne touched are invited to the CHAPEY FUNERAL HOME, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage New York, from 2pm - 4pm, and 7pm - 9pm on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, to grieve and reminisce. The Mass for Wayne will be held on Wednesday September 2nd at 9:45am at Maria Regina, in Seaford, NY. Wayne will be laid to rest at the Saint Charles Resurrection Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.







