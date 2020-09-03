1/
Wendy Casamassima
CASAMASSIMA - Wendy of Wheatley Heights, NY on September 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of David, Jane Severino, and Mathew. Cher- ished grandmother of five. Visiting will be today, Thursday, from 4-8pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday 7:30pm at the funeral home. A closing prayer will be offered Friday 10am with the interment to follow at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in Massapequa. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
3
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
