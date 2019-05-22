Home

Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 473-0082
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
HELD (Packert) - Wendy died suddenly on May 15, 2019 of Port Jefferson, NY. Beloved Mother of Leland, Aaron and Faye. Loving daughter of Phyllis & Pat Carlino and Ed & Adele Packert. Sister of Ken Packert (Beth). Also survived by her Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, & Nephews. Friends may visit at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket. Visiting hours Saturday 10-11AM. Service Saturday 11:00AM at Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Avenue, Pt. Washington, NY 11050.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019
