WIilliam E. Keane
KEANE - William E. of East Rockaway on October 27, 2020 at age 60. Loving husband of the late Theresa Ann. Beloved father of Jennifer and Natalie. Devoted son of Martha. Dear brother of John 'Jack' Jr.(Sharon), Thomas (Mary Jo), and Mary Chin (Jimmy). His family is receiving friends Thursday 3pm - 7pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am at Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway
Funeral services provided by
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
