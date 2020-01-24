Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Wilfrid M. Furlong Notice
FURLONG - Wilfrid M. "Woof" of Massapequa, NY on January 23, 2020. Woof's soul, accompanied by his guardian angel, embarked on his journey home, returning to his Heavenly Father and Creator. Celebrating his well-lived life are his beloved wife and best friend, Ann. He was Poppy to his loving children Valerie (Steve), Woof (BA) and Pamela (Guy) whom he always loved and was very proud of. Cherished grandchildren Ernie (Ashley), Ryan, Taylor, Rachel (Wes) and Leah who brought much love and laughter into his life. Great-granddaughters Amelia and Zelda were his special joy. Woof was predeceased by his parents James and Adelaide, and his siblings Jim and Mary. He was a man of deep Catholic faith; Woof had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary and for many years was a daily communicant and a very active member of various ministries in his parish. When he was young, Woof was an intensely competitive and a very successful motorcycle racer. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. Happily, his wonderful sense of humor and adventure has been passed on to his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Reposing Sunday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Massapequa NY. Followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020
