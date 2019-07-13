|
|
RECKERDRES - William J. of Florida, formerly of Wantagh suddenly on July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Bob and Tina. Cherished grandpa of Christopher, Lauren and Matthew. Caring brother of Peggy. Retired N.Y.P.D of 35 years. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel 4980 Merrick (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Monday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Cremation will be private. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from July 13 to July 14, 2019