Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Willaim J. Reckerdres Notice
RECKERDRES - William J. of Florida, formerly of Wantagh suddenly on July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Bob and Tina. Cherished grandpa of Christopher, Lauren and Matthew. Caring brother of Peggy. Retired N.Y.P.D of 35 years. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel 4980 Merrick (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Monday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Cremation will be private. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from July 13 to July 14, 2019
