CRIPPS - William A., 81, of Centereach, passed away on October 30, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Rosemary and by beloved grandchildren Meghan, Caitlyn and Jennifer. Predeceased by his cherished daughter, Colleen Daly (Thomas), his parents Ferinand and Edna Cripps and sister Patricia Bonnett. Reposing at the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Cente-reach, NY 11720 on Monday from 3-7 p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.







