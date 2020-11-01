1/
William A. Cripps
CRIPPS - William A., 81, of Centereach, passed away on October 30, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Rosemary and by beloved grandchildren Meghan, Caitlyn and Jennifer. Predeceased by his cherished daughter, Colleen Daly (Thomas), his parents Ferinand and Edna Cripps and sister Patricia Bonnett. Reposing at the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Cente-reach, NY 11720 on Monday from 3-7 p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Reposing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
NOV
3
Service
10:30 AM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
6315858888
