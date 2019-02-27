WILLIAM A. MULLANEY, SR. The administration, trustees, and staff of Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, New York, mourn the passing of William A. Mullaney, Sr., longtime friend, benefactor, and board member. Mr. Mullaney, or "Bill" as he was warmly known to many, possessed a profound commitment to excellence in health care which was reflected in his years of service, generosity and dedication to the mission of Catholic Health Services (CHS). Bill was a member of the CHS Board of Trustees from 1997 to 2007. He served on Good Samaritan's Board from 1984 until 2012 and was its chairman from 1994 to 1996. He joined the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Board in 2004 and served until his retirement in December 2017. Through the years, he co-chaired the annual Good Samaritan Ball and served on several committees, including Executive, Finance, Planning, Community Relations, Compliance, and Performance Improvement. We mourn his passing, yet we also celebrate his life, remembering him as a great friend and dedicated supporter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mullaney family during their time of loss. Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary