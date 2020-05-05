|
|
AHERN - William Patrick formerly of Freeport, NY and residing in Hampton Bays, New York passed away on Friday May 1 ,2020. Bill was born September 6, 1956 to Francis T. Ahern and Madeleine O'Malley Ahern of Freeport. Bill was a scholar-athlete who attended Our Holy Redeemer School in Freeport. Bill played many sports and excelled at them. He loved his childhood years on Howard Avenue and continued throughout his life to stay in touch with his childhood friends. He was a proud alumnus of Saint Francis Preparatory School in Queens where he played varsity football and rugby and graduated in 1975. He received his Business degree from St. Francis College in Brooklyn in 1979 and completed his education at Columbia University, receiving a double master's degree and earning a Phi Beta Kappa key. Bill was an educator and spent his career working with visually handicapped children at Eastern Long Island BOCES bringing his talent to their needs. He was a great friend to many in Hampton Bays and enjoyed spending time with all of them. He leaves behind his siblings, Daniel (Alicia), Madeleine Riordan (Michael), Loretta, Mark (Lori) as well as his beloved nieces and nephews Nolan Goss, Justin Ahern, Madeleine Bowman, Michelle Riordan, Christopher Ahern, Gavin Ahern and Dana Ahern. The family would like to thank Paul Ruggerio and his family for the support and friendship they have given the Ahern family.
Published in Newsday from May 5 to May 7, 2020