Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
St. Gertrude RC Church
28 School Street
Bayville, NY
ALLARD - William J. "Bill" on July 2, 2019, age 81, of Bayville, NY. Beloved hus- band of the late Lynn. Loving father of William D. Wetzel Jr. (Colleen), and Anne C. DeMarco (Christopher). Che- rished grandfather of Sarah, Cole, and Cali. He was a devoted NYPD Stake Out Unit officer for many years. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, 28 School Street, Bayville, NY on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Bayville Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 3, 2019
