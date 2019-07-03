|
ALLARD - William J. "Bill" on July 2, 2019, age 81, of Bayville, NY. Beloved hus- band of the late Lynn. Loving father of William D. Wetzel Jr. (Colleen), and Anne C. DeMarco (Christopher). Che- rished grandfather of Sarah, Cole, and Cali. He was a devoted NYPD Stake Out Unit officer for many years. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, 28 School Street, Bayville, NY on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Bayville Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 3, 2019