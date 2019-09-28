Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
William Archer Notice
Archer - William Herbert, 85, of Huntington, passed away surrounded by his family on September 27, 2019. Lifetime Member of Huntington Fire Department for 67 years. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte and the late Patricia. Loving father of Wendy Brohel (Andrew), Charles (Michele), Kimberly King (Daniel) and the late Scott (the late Sybille). Cherished grandfather of Jared, Shawn, Patrick, Ryan, Andrew,Brianna,Charlotte, C.J., and Danielle. Dear great-grand-father of 5. Devoted brother of Mary Rinklin, Anne Sammis, Betty Erickson, Robert and predeceased by his brother Roy. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 in William's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
